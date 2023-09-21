CANNON, David Glen



MA1 David 'Glen' Cannon, retired USNR, passed away in Brunswick, GA on Saturday, September 16, 2023.



Glen was born at Hunter Airforce Base, Savannah, GA, to Ralph and Jeanette Cannon on June 25, 1951. He grew up in Gresham Park and East Atlanta. Glen graduated from Walker High School, class of 1969. Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve. During his initial active duty, he served aboard the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk off the coast of Vietnam. He had many deployments across the globe, serving more than 25 years between active and reserve duty, retiring as a Master at Arms (MA1), Petty Officer 1st Class.



Glen was also a retired Investigator with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Department. He was living with his loving wife, Libby, in Kings Bay, GA, who preceded him in death just two weeks prior to his passing. Glen was a wonderful brother, loving husband, uncle, and 'PeChaw' to his grandkids. Mr. Cannon is survived by his brothers, Rick Cannon (Delane) Grayson, GA and Jerry Cannon (Betty) Blairsville, GA; daughters, Danielle Cannon, Eatonton, GA and Emily Henley (Tyler), Franklin, TN; stepson, Adam Delffs (Becca), Stockbridge, GA; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Glen and Libby will both be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, on October 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM.



