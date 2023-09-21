Cannon, David

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

CANNON, David Glen

MA1 David 'Glen' Cannon, retired USNR, passed away in Brunswick, GA on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Glen was born at Hunter Airforce Base, Savannah, GA, to Ralph and Jeanette Cannon on June 25, 1951. He grew up in Gresham Park and East Atlanta. Glen graduated from Walker High School, class of 1969. Shortly after graduating, he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve. During his initial active duty, he served aboard the U.S.S. Kitty Hawk off the coast of Vietnam. He had many deployments across the globe, serving more than 25 years between active and reserve duty, retiring as a Master at Arms (MA1), Petty Officer 1st Class.

Glen was also a retired Investigator with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Department. He was living with his loving wife, Libby, in Kings Bay, GA, who preceded him in death just two weeks prior to his passing. Glen was a wonderful brother, loving husband, uncle, and 'PeChaw' to his grandkids. Mr. Cannon is survived by his brothers, Rick Cannon (Delane) Grayson, GA and Jerry Cannon (Betty) Blairsville, GA; daughters, Danielle Cannon, Eatonton, GA and Emily Henley (Tyler), Franklin, TN; stepson, Adam Delffs (Becca), Stockbridge, GA; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Glen and Libby will both be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, on October 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: (Matt Freed for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Biden orders Norfolk Southern to be held accountable for Ohio derailment5h ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 shot at Walmart in Paulding County
3h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
8h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
8h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett commission unanimously approves $17B transit expansion plan
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Barnett, Penelope
Malone, Cheryl Ann
Specht, Miriam
2h ago
Featured

HIGH SCHOOLS
GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
12h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
6h ago
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top