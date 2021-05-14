<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CANNEDY, Patsy<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 86, of Austell, passed May 6, 2021. Funeral Service May 14, 11:00AM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta, GA.</font><br/>
<p>Funeral Home Information</p>
<p>Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel</p>
<p>1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd</p>
<p>Atlanta, GA</p>
<p>30310</p>
<p>https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>