CANIDATE, Napoleon



Mr. Napoleon Canidate, of Morrow, Georgia passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was a retired welder of Trimble House Corp. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dolly; two brothers and one sister. Memorial services will be on ZOOM, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM; Brother Christopher Bryant, Officiating. Public Viewing will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at the mortuary, from 12:00 Noon - 8:00 PM.



