Canidate, Napoleon

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CANIDATE, Napoleon

Mr. Napoleon Canidate, of Morrow, Georgia passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was a retired welder of Trimble House Corp. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dolly; two brothers and one sister. Memorial services will be on ZOOM, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM; Brother Christopher Bryant, Officiating. Public Viewing will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at the mortuary, from 12:00 Noon - 8:00 PM.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

