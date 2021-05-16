Candler, Walker

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689842-01_0_0000689842-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689842-01_0_0000689842-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CANDLER, Sr., Walker Tolbert<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Walker Tolbert Candler Sr, 66, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 in Atlanta, following a 5 year battle with prostate cancer. Walker was born in Atlanta on March 22, 1955 to Charles Howard "Buddy" Candler III and Claire Clement Candler. He attended Trinity Preschool followed by The Westminster Schools, from which he graduated in 1973. He attended Auburn University, where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and found lifelong friends in his brothers. He graduated in 1977 with a Bachelor of Interior Design. He would go on to become a skilled, accomplished, and dedicated residential designer, who never retired and leaves behind multiple unfinished projects. He was a member of Piedmont Driving Club, Capital City Club, Nine O'Clocks and Sea Island, as well as a board member of the Southern Architecture Foundation. His parents were founding members of Northside United Methodist Church, where he was a lifelong member and was confirmed and married. His 3 children were confirmed and his daughter, Kit, was married at the church as well. At his 10th high school reunion, he reconnected with classmate Mary Jane Simmons, who would become the light and love of his life. They celebrated their 34th anniversary in April. She was his perfect partner. His greatest joy in life was watching his three children grow, from teaching them about fishing and nature on Cumberland Island to guiding them in their careers. If you ever had the chance to see him fish, you have witnessed pure happiness (and sometimes frustration). As a bachelor, he had a love for horse racing and enjoyed rediscovering the passion as an empty nester. He is preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Claire Candler, as well as brothers-in-law Jim Simmons and Judson Simmons, sister-in-law Candy Simmons and many spoiled but ill-mannered family dogs. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane, daughters Kit (David Trant) and Carolyn and son Tol, and siblings Chick Candler (Becky), Claire Candler Carruth, and Doug Candler (Felipe Guaqueta Vargas), as well as sister-in-law Harriette Simmons (Phil Ballard) and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Additionally, he is survived by his beloved dogs, Gus and Ollie, and 3 granddogs. The family wishes to thank their friends, who are like family, as well as his care team, including Dr. Omer Kucuk and his staff, Dr. John Patteras, Dr. Dan Refai, Dr. Peter H'Doubler, and Triff Cook. A family graveside service will be held at Northside United Methodist Church, followed by a private memorial service. Memorials may be given to Emory Winship Cancer Institute and Northside United Methodist Church.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLHMPattersonOglethorpe4_16.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>