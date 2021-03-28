Campbell, Wallace

CAMPBELL, JR., Wallace Gibson



Wallace Gibson Campbell, Jr. (90) of Jacksonville, FL passed away on November 10, 2020, after struggling with dementia. Wallace was born in Lockport, NY on July 25, 1930 to Grace E. (Morris) and Wallace G. Campbell. He graduated from Frankfurt Post High School in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, in 1948; Harvard College, in 1953; and Cornell Medical College, in 1957; and, from 1959 to 1962, he was a USPHS Research Training Fellow in pathology at The New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center in New York City. During his medical career, he published many articles, in professional and scientific journals, regarding experimental hypertension and vascular disease, synovial ultrastructure, Pneumocystis, and other topics.



He married Noreen Mary Keating, the light of his life, on June 16, 1957 at the Church of St. Brigid in Lexington, MA. From 1962 to 1964, they lived in San Antonio, TX while Wallace served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, at Brooke General Hospital. From there, they relocated to Atlanta, GA, where Wallace worked as a professor of pathology at Emory University School of Medicine and as a staff pathologist at Emory University, Grady Memorial, and Henrietta Egleston hospitals. He was the president of the Atlanta Society of Pathologists from 1976-1977. In 1990, Wallace and Noreen returned to New York City, where Wallace served as Professor of Pathology at Cornell University Medical College. In 1995, they retired to Norcross, GA, and then to Greensboro, GA, where they welcomed visits from family and friends. Always seeking knowledge and improvement, Wallace enjoyed reading, gardening, tennis, golf, travelling, languages, music, poetry, building models, and dogs. Service to his community and family included coaching, camping with the Boy Scouts, and a stint as PTA president.



Wallace is survived by daughter Julia Catherine Manning of Jacksonville, FL; sons John Wallace Campbell (Diane) of Atlanta, GA, William Paul Campbell (Angela) of Brunswick, GA, and Donald Patrick Campbell (Rebecca) of Livingston, NJ; and eight grandchildren: Caroline Keys, Annie Campbell, Bobby Campbell, Connor Campbell, Laila Campbell, Benjamin Campbell, Theresa Campbell, and Jack Manning. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine Booth, and brother, Douglas Campbell, both of Atlanta.



A funeral mass was held on November 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Holy Family Catholic Church, 9800 Baymeadows Road Jacksonville, FL 32256. Burial was in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL.

