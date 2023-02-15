Campbell, Thomas

CAMPBELL, III, Thomas



Thomas Henry Campbell, III, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many passed away February 12, 2023, ending his six-year battle with Alzheimer's.



Tom was born on August 21, 1947, in Durham, North Carolina. As a little boy he was inquisitive, pensive, and quite happy to sit on the front porch studying the sky during a thunderstorm. Whether you came to know him as Tom, Tommy, or Dad it's fair to say all revered him for the high bar of excellence and integrity he held himself to as well as those around him. His leadership roles came naturally, and he persistently followed in his beloved father's entrepreneurial footsteps. As a teen he was championed as a top salesman in Junior Achievement, filling the hallway of 898 Clifton Rd. with pre-sold safety reflectors. After graduation from Druid Hills High School in 1965 he entered the University of West Georgia in Carrollton. There he didn't waste any time in finding a cause to rally behind and became one of the founding members of SAO, the first ever fraternal group on the West Georgia campus. The brothers he made through Sigma Alpha Omega became lifetime friends, with as many as 40 or more still in touch to this day. While attending college, Tom began his Marine Reserve training on Parris Island and stayed in the Reserves for the next six years. Although Tom had always modeled an excellent work ethic, he was no stranger to fun. His mischievous smile and twinkle in his eye could be as disarming as his candor was alarming. Both of these qualities bode him well in what would become a lifetime of professional achievements. Tom continued to hone his leadership skills throughout college by shamelessly enlisting his frat brothers to sell Krispy Kreme Donuts to raise party funds. After graduating from college, he began his career by joining Southwest Bible Company selling bibles door-to-door, and shortly thereafter went to work for Nasco. By 1971 Tom was already eager to start his own fundraising business, American Trends Corporation. Over the next 35 years, Tom successfully developed and expanded Amtrec, building many enduring professional relationships. Tom also served as an officer of the AFRDS Board multiple times and became regarded as an innovator in his industry and remained well respected both professionally and personally.



On the home front, Tom was a beloved husband, Dad, and "TC" (alias for grandad). He absolutely treasured his family and relished time together. He actively sought out opportunities to connect with each of them and seldom turned down an invitation to meet for lunch, cook a meal, play golf, go hunting, or show people Jamie's progress from her "language" lessons. He was unabashedly a role model for his family and led by example, emulating mottos like don't put off until tomorrow what you should do today, always do what you say, and treat others as you would like to be treated, unless you were a cat. He truly believed that any chosen endeavor was worthy of his best effort. He believed in the importance of relationships and hence invested time in others, especially those that were important to his wife Diane, as well as close friends of his children. Tom was always interested in all aspects of the family, and was an exemplary older brother for all 75 years of his life. He served on the Russell Family board of Trustees until 2020, when he chose the high road and stepped down from his position given his cognitive decline.



Alzheimer's take over was gradual but relentless, and Tom hardly ever complained. Tom was lovingly advocated for by his wife Diane, children Todd, Shea, Jamie and the newest family member and caretaker, Chamus Cooks-Campbell. Chamus came into the Campbell family with a big heart, a strong faith, and eyes wide open. His unique and loving approach to life has endeared him to all who knew and loved Tom.



Tom is survived by his wife and staunch advocate, Diane Jones Campbell of Decatur; their daughter, Jamie Lauren Campbell of Atlanta; son, Thomas "Todd" Henry Campbell IV and wife, Michelle, of Asheville, NC; son, James McMillan Shea Campbell and wife, Trish of Atlanta; and two treasured granddaughters, Anne Scott and Mills. In addition, he is survived by sisters, Ellen Campbell Morgan of Fenton, MI, Kate Campbell Lawes of Decatur; and brothers, Jeff Campbell of Decatur and Hartford Campbell of Tucker; as well as 12 adoring nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his first wife Annie Shea of Atlanta, his sister Russell Campbell Coryell of Hartwell, GA and his parents Tom and Emily Campbell of Druid Hills.



Thomas Henry Campbell, The "Apple of our Eye". May he Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers please make donations to:



1) Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) – alzfdn.org 2) Open Doors Atlanta - https://opendoorsatl.org/ 3) Kitty Angel Rescue - https://kittyangelrescue.org/.



Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17, 3:00 – 6:00 at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in the Chapel - 1660 North Decatur Road NE Atlanta, GA. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2:30 at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in the Sanctuary - 1660 North Decatur Road NE Atlanta, GA. Tom's celebration of life will follow the service from 4:00 – 7:00 at Druid Hills Golf Club - 740 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA.



At Tom's request, his ashes will be scattered at a later date on the grounds of Russell Memorial Park Cemetery to rest with those who have gone before him.



