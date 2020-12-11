CAMPBELL, Thomas M.



Thomas M, Campbell, 84, of Kennesaw, went to be with his Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain Hospice, Marietta, GA. Funeral services will be held 11AM, Saturday, December 12th in the chapel of Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066 with Pastor John Pope and Buddy Hulsey officiating. Honorary pallbearers include Ryan Free, Derek Ferrell, Gary Robinson, Austin White, Michael Albright and Stephen Albright. Burial will take place at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.



Thomas was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Woodstock, where he sang in the choir for many years. He retired from Atlanta Dairies after many years as Quality Control Manager.



He was preceded in death by his twin brother, John C. Campbell; sister Patricia Harold Foland, and parents Carl and Mossie Campbell. He issurvived by his wife, Charlotte Campbell; daughter, Lisa Free (Gary Robinson); step-daughters, Diane (Dennis) Albright, Dawn Eckes (Bill); grandchildren, Ryan and Morgan Free (fiance' Derek Ferrell); Apryl Duncan (Robert); Michael Albright (Andy); Stephen Albright (Natalie); Amanda White; Austin White (Allie); and 10 great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Friday, December 11th from 6-8PM at Marietta Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzeimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/georgia Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org

