Campbell, Scott

CAMPBELL, Sr., Scott



Mooring



Scott Mooring Campbell of Atlanta passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 30, 2022 at the age of 98.



He was born on July 16, 1924 in Tullahoma, TN and lived there until coming to Atlanta in 1942 to attend Georgia Tech - where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Scott left Tech during WWII and served in Europe with the 101st Airborne Division. After the war he returned to Tech and graduated in 1948.



Scott loved music and for a number of years sang with a local choral group called the Huff 'n' Puffs. He was an avid tennis player and golfer and was a charter member of Atlanta Country Club. From a very young age he spent his summers in his beloved Monteagle Assembly in Tennessee.



He is predeceased by his parents, Tom C. Campbell, Sr. and Alan Gray M. Campbell; his brother, Tom C. Campbell, Jr.; his sister, Margaret L. Campbell; and his former wife, Shirley Haddock Campbell. He is survived by his children, Scott M. Campbell, Jr. and Ashley L. Campbell.



Our dad was a wonderful father and friend who will always have our unwavering affection.



Reception will be held at The Atlanta Country Club on Saturday, September 10 from 4-7 PM.

