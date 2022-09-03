ajc logo
X

Campbell, Scott

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CAMPBELL, Sr., Scott

Mooring

Scott Mooring Campbell of Atlanta passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 30, 2022 at the age of 98.

He was born on July 16, 1924 in Tullahoma, TN and lived there until coming to Atlanta in 1942 to attend Georgia Tech - where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Scott left Tech during WWII and served in Europe with the 101st Airborne Division. After the war he returned to Tech and graduated in 1948.

Scott loved music and for a number of years sang with a local choral group called the Huff 'n' Puffs. He was an avid tennis player and golfer and was a charter member of Atlanta Country Club. From a very young age he spent his summers in his beloved Monteagle Assembly in Tennessee.

He is predeceased by his parents, Tom C. Campbell, Sr. and Alan Gray M. Campbell; his brother, Tom C. Campbell, Jr.; his sister, Margaret L. Campbell; and his former wife, Shirley Haddock Campbell. He is survived by his children, Scott M. Campbell, Jr. and Ashley L. Campbell.

Our dad was a wonderful father and friend who will always have our unwavering affection.

Reception will be held at The Atlanta Country Club on Saturday, September 10 from 4-7 PM.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Braves smash Truist Park single-season attendance record4h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka pitches four scoreless innings for Gwinnett Stripers
5h ago
Braves outfielder Michael Harris wins second NL Rookie of the Month award
9h ago
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
5h ago
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
5h ago
U.S. House Jan. 6 committee seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich
20h ago
The Latest
Jackson, Larry
Davis, Jeannette
2h ago
Neundorfer, Max
2h ago
Featured
Justice has been served: Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) leaps into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against North Cobb in Buford. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 3 high school football scoreboard
4h ago
Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information
12h ago
Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top