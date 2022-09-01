ajc logo
Campbell, Robert

CAMPBELL, Robert

Robert Timothy Campbell, age 74, of Johns Creek, GA, and Orchid Island, FL, suddenly passed away on August 11, 2022 at Northside Hospital. His final days were spent surrounded by his closest family.

Robert was born March 23, 1948 in Bayonne, NJ, to the late James and Leona Campbell. Also preceding Robert in death was his beloved wife of 43 years, Constance Marino Campbell and sisters, Mary Jane Kennelly and Eileen Campbell.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Marlene Graves, Danielle Silvers, Lindsay Agnos and her husband Adam; cherished grandchildren, Robert "Campbell" Graves, Mason Silvers, Alyssa Agnos, Caiden Agnos and Declan Agnos; brothers, James Campbell, John Campbell, Timothy Campbell; and sister, Leona Gans; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.

Robert was a member of St. Ives Country Club and Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club, where he enjoyed playing golf, socializing with friends, relaxing on the beach, boating and traveling. Robert was a devoted husband and father who cherished spending time with his family. Robert was of the Catholic faith and a former member of St. Brigid Catholic Church.

Per Robert's wishes, the family has chosen to keep services private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

