CAMPBELL, Lucille M.



Mrs. Lucille M. Campbell, age 82 of Fayetteville, GA passed away December 8, 2020. Due to current COVID-19 health and safety concerns and restrictions, the family will hold a private service on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM. A live stream of the service will be available online at www.williewatkins.com. Willie A. Watlins Riverdale Chapel. 770-909-8800.