In the Precious Memory Of Sgt. Major Lovie Edward Campbell March 1, 1942 - September 13, 2020 We speak your name daily as a reminder that you will forever live in our hearts! Your wife, Dr. Barbara Christian Campbell, daughter Lynn Campbell and sons, Lovie Campbell, Jr. and Tobias Jackson Campbell
Campbell, Lovie
