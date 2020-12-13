X

Campbell, John

John Campbell, 83, of Alpharetta passed away November 30, 2020. He was born to the late John J. and Mary Kate Campbell on July 13, 1937 in Atlanta, Georgia. A veteran of the Air Force, he worked for AT&T for 43 years and was an active member at First Baptist Church of Alpharetta. Growing up in the community of Sandtown, he loved playing baseball. He later became a very active tennis player. He was thrilled to see his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Jean Fix. He is survived by his wife, Dottie, his children Doug Campbell, David (Susan) Campbell, Vicki (Frank) Kratzer and Bruce (Francie) Jones. He is also survived by his brother Andy (Faith) Campbell, and his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the benevolence fund of First Baptist Church of Alpharetta. A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 1PM at Green Lawn Cemetery. Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Roswell, 770-645-1414. www.northsidechapel.com




