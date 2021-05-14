<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689487-01_0_0000689487-01-1_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689487-01_0_0000689487-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000689487-01_1_USFlag.eps_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689487-01_1_USFlag.eps.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">CAMPBELL, Jay<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Arthur Walter "Jay" Campbell passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 6, after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma. He was surrounded at the end by his family who loved him dearly.<br/><br/>One of six children, Jay was born on December 16, 1937 in Knoxville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents Estral and Dorothy Clemons, his brothers Darryl Clemons and George Clemons, and his sister Sallie Park.<br/><br/>Jay was married for 49 years to the love of his life, Mary Ann Campbell. Mary Ann was a single mom with two children when they met, but Jay always loved the boys as his own and they built a life together. When Mary Ann became ill and had to be placed in long term care, Jay never left her side. Mary Ann's caregivers called him "old faithful" as he stayed with her every day until her passing.<br/><br/>It has often been said that if you couldn't get along with Jay, you couldn't get along with anybody. He was humble, caring, and adventurous, but also rebellious at times. He was a man of many talents, having been offered a band and baseball scholarship to attend college. Not wanting to leave home and family, he declined both and was drafted into the Army months later, where he served with distinction in both Germany and Korea.<br/><br/>He was passionate in his support of his beloved Tennessee Volunteers, and was an avid golfer, having played both St. Andrews and Pebble Beach. He and Mary Ann also enjoyed participating in many Scottish Games as a member of the Douglas clan.<br/><br/>Jay is survived by many who loved him, including his sons Scott Tillman and wife Terri, Michael Altman and his wife Cheryl, grandchildren Emily and Joey Tillman, Jeremy and Justin Altman, his brother Lucky Clemons, his sister Nancy Clemons, and a host of nieces and nephews.<br/><br/>The family would like to especially thank the staff at the Oaks of Towne Lake and Agape Hospice for their genuine love and care of Jay in his final days.<br/><br/>The family has planned a graveside service with military Honors at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 15 at Floral Hills cemetery in Tucker, GA. A Celebration of Life memorial event will also be planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html).</font><br/>