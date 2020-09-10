CAMPBELL, James Michael James Michael Campbell, 73, Winter Park, Florida passed away on Friday September 4, 2020. James was born and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and went to St. Joseph's High School in Atlanta. He graduated with honors from Mercer University in Macon Georgia, where he met his wife, Karen. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity at Mercer. He went on to graduate law school from The University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, class of 1972. He practiced law in Florida and Georgia for 48 years. James was an avid golfer, fisherman, and loyal Georgia bulldog fan. He adored his family and was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. James is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen Lanigan Campbell; his three children, James Matthew Campbell (Darla), Lise Campbell Davis (McCarley) and Lauren Campbell Ayers (David); his grandchildren, John Campbell Davis, Hunt McCarley Davis, Carson Campbell Ayers, Anne Catherine Ayers, and Jacquelyn Smoak. Burial service will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 9 AM at Palm Cemetery in Winter Park, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Jackson Health Foundation https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.jacksonhealthfoundation.org__;!!JZyed81S!z1QHtZwDVw3GXqswZNHuh3Dwh6ny1eRU4GXuwbCRupwodUfwxRkm2frnd10O1KY$

