Campbell, Earla

CAMPBELL (DISHONG), Earla Corrine

Earla Corrine Dishong Campbell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Dishong born July 26, 1938 Cornwall, Pennsylvania, died on September 6, 2023. She is survived by her sister, Doris Smith of Long Beach, California; her children, Dr. Donald J. Campbell of Atlanta, Timothy J. Campbell of Douglasville, and Tracy Campbell Reyes of New Braunfels, Texas; son-in-law, Lanier Mull; and daughter-in-law, Joyce McGinnis; grandchildren, Lindsey Leach, Brett Campbell, Samantha Reyes and Timothy Maldonado.

Earla graduated from Cornwall High School class of 1956. She has previously lived in Falmouth, PA, Mullica Hill, NJ, Albany, GA, Japan, Loganville, GA, (20 years), and recently lived in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. She is a member of the First United Methodist Church of Loganville. After many years of government civil service and private sector jobs she eventually retired from CDC. Among her most rewarding positions was serving as executive assistant to Dr. James Curran, who worked in the early AIDS/HIV crisis in the 80's.

Earla loved to travel, visiting many destinations around the world, including Japan, Australia, Canada, Scandinavia, Italy; and spent many summers traveling the US with her sister Doris and brother-in-law Max, where they visited all 50 states over the many years of travel in their RV.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 221 Main Street, Loganville, GA, on Sunday, September 24, at 2:00 PM.

