CAMPBELL, Douglas Neil



1937 - 2022



The world lost a brilliant, talented man when Douglas Neil Campbell died at 84 years old on June 12, 2020 from a fall due to advanced Alzheimer's.



Douglas was born on August 15, 1937, in Lockport, New York to Wallace Gibson Campbell and Grace Morris Campbell. His father served in the U.S. Army, and after World War II the family lived in Germany for a three-year stint where Douglas became fluent in German. They eventually settled in Savannah, Georgia where Douglas formed many life-long friendships. He amazed his friends by being both a football star and preeminent chorus soloist. His talents shepherded him through the late night bars, (though underage) as the older patrons stuffed his pockets with tips for his soulful renditions of "Danny Boy" – a favorite song he performed to great acclaim throughout his life.



Douglas attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, class of 1959, and again, due to his booming voice and charisma, he was a featured soloist as well as the cadet Regiment commander. West Point classmates still speak with gratitude about his singing at their weddings. Douglas was the quintessential army officer—tall, handsome and a brilliant combat engineer. After serving in Korea, he resigned his commission and attended The Cincinnati Conservatory and the Mozarteum in Salzburg. Taking his strong lyric baritone voice to Europe, he sang professionally for seven years. He intended to be a Pavarotti, but since the original was still around, he left Europe for Emory Law School and graduated in 1973.



While practicing law Douglas continued to sing in Atlanta stage productions, weddings, and churches. He had a successful 35-year legal career until undertaking a gradual retirement practice as Douglas Campbell & Associates. He specialized in insurance defense and consumer financial services. It always disappointed him when opponents settled out of court as he loved going to trial where his "stage presence" shone, leading to many favorable verdicts.



Douglas was a member of numerous legal organizations including the American Bar Association and the Atlanta Bar Association. He enjoyed his memberships at the Cherokee Town & Country Club and American Legion Post 140. But to Douglas, marrying Betsy and acquiring his beloved step-daughter Lindsey in 1993 was his greatest achievement. Throughout their marriage, Douglas and Betsy enjoyed opera, travel, parties, skiing, golf and a getaway-home on Lake Oconee.



Lindsey's accomplishments and the birth of granddaughters Ava Grace and Claire brought him immense joy.



Douglas was a charming man who, despite liking to be "in charge," was sought after by his friends for his raucous laugh, sense of humor, wicked intelligence, and loyalty. He loved playing golf, parties, a stiff drink, and strong debates.



Douglas is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Carter Campbell; daughter, Lindsey Lieber (Phillip) of Charlotte, North Carolina; granddaughters, Ave Grace and Claire Lieber; sister Katie Booth of Sandy Springs and eight nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Dr. Wallace Campbell.



The Celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM on Monday, August 15 at H.M. Patterson & Son—Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA, 30328 with a visitation following the service.



