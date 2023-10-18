CAMPBELL, Arlene



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Arlene Campbell, who departed peacefully on October 11, 2023, surrounded by the warmth of her home. Arlene's life was a testament to love, laughter, and compassion, and her memory will forever grace our hearts.



Arlene was a woman who cherished the company of friends and family above all else. Her famed "GNOs" (Girls' Night Out), were a testament to her zest for life, often accompanied by dearest friends who knew how to enjoy a fine wine or two. Her love extended not only to people but also to animals, especially those that others might have overlooked. She provided a home and a special place in her heart for the less fortunate creatures, exemplifying her boundless kindness.



As a mother, Arlene's devotion knew no bounds. She wholeheartedly gave of herself, ensuring her sons, David and Brian, grew into the finest versions of themselves. Her legacy lives on in the values and love she instilled in them.



To honor a life as beautifully lived as Arlene's, we will gather once more to celebrate her life and all the precious moments we shared. A memorial service will be held at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home on Thursday, October 19 at 11 AM, followed by a burial service at Kennesaw Memorial Park.



Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street NE, Marietta, GA 30060.



In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask you to consider a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the development of new treatments and ultimately finding a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. You can make your contribution at https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/.



Arlene is survived by her loving sons, David and Brian, and her cherished grandson, Parker. Her memory will forever be a source of inspiration and love in our lives. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com