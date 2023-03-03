CAMPBELL, Apostle Fitz Albert



On February 22, 2023, Apostle Fitz A. Campbell transitioned peacefully from labor to reward holding fast to his faith, while surrounded by family. His Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 815 Lynhurst Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Archbishop Q.S. Caldwell, Officiating. Pastor Michelle C. Thomas, Eulogist. His body lie instate at 10 AM. Family and friends please assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Gloria Campbell; sister, Adassa Wyatt (Bernard); children, Janet Young, Clive Campbell, Winston Campbell, Granville Lounds (Ruth), Michael Campbell Sr., Yvonne Williams (Rodney), Patricia Goggins (Tony), Samuel Campbell, Michelle C. Thomas (Delroy), Sharon Blessman (Kelvin); twenty-five grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and spiritual sons and daughters. Today, public viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM with a Wake from 4 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. The service will be streamed live at: https://vimeo.com/murraybrothers.



