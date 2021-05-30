CAMPBELL, Anne McCullough Anne McCullough Campbell passed peacefully on May 23, 2021. She was born in Atlanta on October 31, 1948 to Howard S. and Verda D. McCullough. She is predeceased by her father Howard S. McCullough and her husband, Charles H. Campbell. She attended Dekalb County Schools, the University of Georgia where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority, and graduated from Georgia State University. Upon graduation she received her real estate license and went to work for Crow Pope & Land as a leasing agent at Nob Hill Apartments. On her first day there she met the love of her life and future husband, Charles. They married in 1975 and enjoyed 43 years together until his passing in 2018. Together they had one daughter, Jennifer Anne, who was always the joy and light of their life. In 1976, Anne started working for McCullough & Associates, the company that her parents started in 1968. She worked there until her death. She was the CFO/COO for the company and was the smile on the company face. She loved the business and its challenges and she cared for everyone who worked there- many for over 30 years- and created a true family type atmosphere. She and Charles traveled extensively and loved the many days that they spent at their home in Highlands, NC or at Hilton Head Island with friends and family. They enjoyed the friendship for over forty years of a special group of friends and their families affectionately known as the Crazy Cruisers. Anne leaves behind her wonderful and most precious daughter Jennifer, who has been her joy and support all of her life. She is also survived by her mother, Verda McCullough, her brother Jerry (Howard S.) and his wife Sharon (Madison, GA) and their children, her brother George (her business partner) and his wife Susan (Charlotte, NC) and their family, her Aunts Mrs. Patsy Seals (Gainesville, GA) and her family and Suzie McCullough (Macon ,GA) and Robert Scott and his wife Collette (Birmingham, AL) and their family and her work family- all of whom have been a part of her life for so many years and have supported her through these last few years. Contributions can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Atlanta, GA. Funeral services will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2 o'clock at The Sunrise Chapel at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Services may also be viewed at https://vimeo.com/556433167.



