CAMPANALE, Jack Jack Leonard Campanale (Bud), age 30, passed away on October 12th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Tammy Campanale. Survived by his beloved son Jack Campanale II, his son's mother Jessica; and siblings, his brother Michael Campanale, his wife Melissa, their kids Michael, Jaxon, Abel, and Mikayla; his sister Margorie Mestey, her husband Michael, their kids Briana, Drew, Hailey, and Jace; his sister Starlet Sadet, her husband Steven, their kids Hannah and Hayden; and his sister Tara Schueller, her husband Gary and their son Matthew; along with many loved ones and friends who became family. Bud, Uncle Bud, loved baby brother of the family served a short time as a marine but his true pride was his only son and the love for his family. His memory can only be described as from one of his beloved nephews who wrote "he had the heart of a man but the energy of a child". Bud will be deeply and truly missed. A memorial has been planned for October 24th, at 1 PM. Details can be reached through his family.

