CAMPAGNA, Glenn Paul



Glenn Paul Campagna, age 56, of Atlanta Georgia, passed away Sunday December 5th 2021. He is survived by his children, Jacinto (Cinto), Camilo and Tiziano (Tiz) and their mother Georgia Campagna; mother; Karen Campagna; father, Paul Campagna; brother, Christopher (Katharine) Campagna; sisters, Kim



(Norman) Levy and Courtney (Robert) Smith; fiancé; Triphinia Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Glenn grew up in Farmington Connecticut where he attended Farmington High School. He was an incredible scholar and athlete. A leader his peers looked up to, Glenn was student body President and captain of his soccer, wrestling and lacrosse teams. He attended Duke University on a wrestling scholarship and graduated with a business degree in 1988. Glenn had several careers including working as a stock broker and most recently as the founder and CEO of Prosource Building Services in Georgia.



Glenn was a trusted and fiercely loyal friend. Those who knew him knew how much he cared for other people. He was a compassionate person who had many lifelong friends he cared for deeply. He would spend countless hours talking with friends near and far in deep, meaningful ways.



Glenn was passionate about traveling, learning, fine food, wine and especially art. Glenn had exceptional taste and a talent for acquiring and collecting art from all over the world.



Glenn loved his children deeply. They were his greatest pride and joy. Some of the most favorite times he had with his cherished boys include going to the movies and dinner, teaching Cinto and Camilo how to drive, teaching Cinto wresting moves, fishing with Camillo and playing soccer with Tiz. We know he will be looking over them in all that they do as they grow into young men.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Glenn's name may be made to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 4465 Northside Dr. Northwest, Atlanta Georgia on Monday, December 13th, from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, with a mass immediately following. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Park at 201 Mount Vernon Highway Northwest, Sandy Springs Georgia. All are invited to a reception after the cemetery, in Sandy Springs. The location will be shared at the mass.



