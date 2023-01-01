CAMP, Wyenna Smith



August 5, 1941 - December 27, 2022



Wyenna Smith Camp, age 81, of Decatur, GA passed on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Celebration of Life will held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 11:00 AM at Gregory B Levett South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

