CAMP, Wyenna Smith
August 5, 1941 - December 27, 2022
Wyenna Smith Camp, age 81, of Decatur, GA passed on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Celebration of Life will held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 11:00 AM at Gregory B Levett South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.
Funeral Home Information
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb
Decatur, GA
30034
https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com