Camp, Wyenna

1 hour ago

CAMP, Wyenna Smith

August 5, 1941 - December 27, 2022

Wyenna Smith Camp, age 81, of Decatur, GA passed on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Celebration of Life will held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 11:00 AM at Gregory B Levett South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

