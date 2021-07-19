CAMP, Sarah Ruth



Mrs. Sarah Ruth Camp, age 90, of Jonesboro passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2021. Mrs. Camp was a faithful member of Jonesboro First Baptist Church since 1948. She lived in Riverdale and Jonesboro a majority of her life. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years: William W. Camp; son: Morris Camp: brothers: Julius "Buddy" Trimble and John Trimble; granddaughter: Amy Ruth Lockett. She is survived by her children: Andy (Donna) Camp of Jonesboro, Dan (Cheryl) Camp of McDonough, and Melinda (Mark) Allen of Stockbridge; brothers: Jim (Barbara) Trimble of Atlanta, Jack Trimble of Jonesboro and Joe (Jeri) Trimble of TN; sister-in-law: Jane Trimble of Riverdale; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in the Chapel of First Baptist Church Jonesboro with Dr. Mel Blackaby and Dr. Charles Q. Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Jonesboro City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 PM-8 PM, Monday, July 19, at the funeral home and 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to Jonesboro First Baptist, Missions Fund, P.O. Box 773 Jonesboro, GA 30237. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Jonesboro/Stockbridge, GA, 770-210-2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com.

