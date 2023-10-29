CAMP, Jeanne



Jeanne Carpenter Camp was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 22, 1934, to Julian and Odessa Carpenter, who preceded her in death. She went to be with our Lord on October 22, 2023.



Jeanne was married and devoted to Raymond Camp for 54 years prior to his passing on September 6, 2006. She is survived by her sons, Tom "Tommy" Camp and Michael Camp, and their respective spouses, Natalie Camp and Karla Camp; two grandchildren, Julian Thomas "J.T." Camp and Jessica Jeanne Camp Jacoby and her husband, Jay Jacoby; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Jeanne and Raymond lived in the northern suburbs of Atlanta (Chamblee/Doraville) all of their lives. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe; spending time at their lake house in Hartwell, Georgia; and spending time at their beach condos in Ormond Beach, Florida, and Destin, Florida. Many weekends were spent at their lake house in Hartwell with a group of close friends, affectionately known as The Herd. The friendship among those known as The Herd started more than 60 years ago when they all lived on Blackburn Way in Chamblee, Georgia.



Jeanne worked for 35 years at Weinstock's Florist in Atlanta, Georgia. She primarily held administrative positions but could also arrange flowers. Later in life Jeanne worked at Formex Manufacturing as an administrative assistant before finally retiring in 2001, to take care of Raymond whose health was failing. Jeanne also owned an arts and craft store at one time and especially enjoyed painting.



Jeanne was a devout Christian and a long-time member at First Baptist Church of Chamblee. Later in life she became a member at Shallowford Presbyterian Church where she was an elder and an active member of many committees.



Jeanne touched the lives of many people. She could always be counted on as a friend who would be there when she was needed. She will be dearly missed by all.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 2375 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30345. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Shallowford Presbyterian Church.





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