CAMP, Charles



Charles Edward Camp, "Bubby", passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born on December 3, 1937 in Loganville, Georgia to Claude and Mamie Camp. He was preceded in death by his parents and five sisters, Annie Ruth Martin, Shelvia Westmoreland, Dottie Palmer, Helen Allgood, and Gail Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy Camp; children, Kenon Camp, Kevin Camp, and Mary Beth (Stan) Carpenter. He is also survived by his three nephews he raised as his own, Frank Duncan, Alex (Stacy) Duncan, Jason (Jill) Duncan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous family and friends. Charles proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Atlanta Post Office where he supervised the auto body shop. He also owned his own business, Camp's Body Shop, where he worked into the night and on Saturdays to support his large family. He loved spending time on Lake Chatuge in Hiawassee, Georgia where he loved to host family and friends. He also loved raising and running his beagle hunting dogs and was an avid rabbit hunter. Charles was a loving husband and supportive father who will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Joel Martinez officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM prior to the service. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

