CAMP, Ben



Ben H. Camp, age 87, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away in his sleep on September 25, 2022, at Pebblebrook at Park Springs, following a short illness.



Ben was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by Jo Bryson Camp, his wife of 68 years; sister, Betty R. Camp; three children, Barrey Camp of Decatur, GA, Lynda Harmon (Mike) of North Carolina, Terri Smith (Andy) of South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Lauren Ravenel (Henry), Ryan Camp (Kateland), Stanton Camp, Gabrielle Camp, Joanna Harmon, Jared Swilley, Christina Amateau (Todd), Haley Shepard (Jon), and seven great-grandchildren.



Ben was born June 30, 1935, in Toccoa Georgia, the tenth of eleven children born to Florence (Thomas) and John Camp, a farmer. Ben left the farm early and held a night job while completing high school. After graduation, Ben moved to Atlanta in 1953, planning to attend Georgia Tech under a work study program. However, marriage and the start of a family sent Ben down a different path. Ben later earned a certificate in accounting from LaSalle University while also working full-time at Crane Company and Atlas Supply Company for nine years. During this same time, he served eight years in the Army Reserves after being drafted at age 18.



Ben was a successful businessman and entrepreneur all his life. His work ethic was unmatched. In 1966, he founded Hub, Inc., originally a flat PVF business, the first of its kind, soon expanded to E & P, their nuclear division, and eventually included 21 branches throughout the southeast and other states. Ben served as owner and CEO until he sold the business in 1993. He continued with the company through 1995 and although Ben enjoyed his affiliation with the company, he admitted he found it difficult to work for someone else after running the business for almost 30 years. He resigned and started a second business in manufacturing, United Controls, where he served as CEO until 2001. He sold part of United Controls and worked as a consultant and sales manager for the company that acquired it until he launched his third and final business venture, Allied Systems & Controls, Inc., a manufacturer of wire harnesses and cable assemblies servicing the US Military and government-owned utility companies. Ben served as founder and CEO of Allied Systems for 20 years and was still going into the office at age 86. He was respected and well-loved by all his employees.



Ben served his community in many ways. He was a long-standing member at Briarlake Baptist Church, where he served on the Finance Committee for many years. He enjoyed a long membership at Druid Hills Golf Club, where he was an active tennis player. He served as President of Southern Wholesalers Association from 1991-92. He was also a long-time member of Northlake Rotary Club (now Tucker Rotary), serving as club President from 1998-99. In addition, Ben volunteered in other organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Salvation Army. He felt doing for others was a way to give back and share the blessings God had given him.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 1 PM, at Acree-Davis Funeral Home, 90 S. Pond Street, Toccoa, Georgia with The Reverend Jerrell Beatty officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 3 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ben's honor to the following worthy organizations: Briarlake Baptist Church, https://briarlakechurch.org/give. Please designate gifts "in memory of Ben Camp" and assign to the General Budget. Also, Tucker Rotary Club, https://www.rotary.org/en/donate.



Acree-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Ben H. Camp.

