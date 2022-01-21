Cameron, Noel

CAMERON, Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Noel Kristian



A Celebration Service honoring the Life of Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Noel Kristian Cameron of Fairburn, Georgia will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:00AM at Fountain of Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6712 West Fayetteville Road Riverdale, Georgia; Senior Pastor Reginald B. Newman, Officiating and Rev. Dr. Gaines W. Culpepper, Jr., Eulogist. Interment, Holly Hill Memorial Park. Viewing will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 9:00AM to 6:00PM at Legacy Funeral Chapel, 8968 Fayetteville Road Jonesboro, Georgia. Noel is remembered by his wife, Tiffany Cameron; son, Micah Cameron; daughter, Eden Cameron; father, Leroy Thompson (Vanessa); Bonus-Mom, Anna Huffman; mother-in-law, Nyla Dansby; father-in-law, Kenneth Dansby, Sr.; three brothers, Kristopher A. Cameron, Jonathan L. Thompson, and Zachary T. Thompson; three sisters, Marie Burges (Lamar), Kesha Murphy (Roger), and Rachel Thompson; and host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and coworkers. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30AM. Legacy Funeral Home, Inc. (770) 477-2273.

