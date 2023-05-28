X

Calzadilla, Enrique

Obituaries

CALZADILLA, Enrique

Enrique Calzadilla, 69 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Any known surviving family members please contact Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 914 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30034. Phone number: 770-338-5558.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gwinnett Chapel - Lawrenceville

914 Scenic Hwy., Gwinnett

Lawrenceville, GA

30045

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

‘The Blues and Its People,’ at Symphony Hall: A sweeping musical story8h ago

Credit: AP

Biden, GOP reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling, avoid calamitous US default
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Residents visit Georgia National Cemetery to honor soldiers for Memorial Day
10h ago

Credit: Manuela Davies/USTA

Georgia’s Ethan Quinn wins NCAA tennis championship
11h ago

Credit: Manuela Davies/USTA

Georgia’s Ethan Quinn wins NCAA tennis championship
11h ago

Credit: Covington Police Department

Wounded Covington police officer released from hospital
12h ago
The Latest

Cherry, Jim
Rice, Joseph
2h ago
Roberts, Jeanette
2h ago
Featured

Grandson takes 93-year-old grandma to visit every U.S. national park
Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead night
After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top