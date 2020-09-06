CALVIN, Evelyn November 3, 1929 - August 15, 2020 Evelyn P. Calvin, 90, died peacefully Saturday, August 15. She was preceded by her beloved husband, John Calvin and her sister Fern Hasling. She is survived by 3 sons Michael (Diane), Paul (Angela), and Greg and 8 grandchildren, Devin, Lauren, Sofya, Kathleen, Laura, Margaret, Elizabeth, and Maria. John's career resulted in ten moves. Evelyn had wonderful friends at each stop. Evelyn spent 10 wonderful years at St. George Village. The Memorial Mass will be at 11 AM, Monday, September 14, at St. Peter Chanel, 11330 Woodstock Rd., Roswell, GA 30075. Family will greet attendees (social distancing) starting at 10:15 AM. The Memorial Mass will be Live-Streamed at: https://youtu.be/ul7JFDT9XyA. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: nationalbreastcancer.org Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell, GA 30075, www.northsidechapel.com



