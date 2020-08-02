CALVERT, Rodney K. Rodney K. Calvert passed on 7/29/2020. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann Ward Calvert, his daughters Carol Calvert and Susan Miller (David), granddaughters Amy Corbin (Jeremy) and Melanie Turner (John), his grandchildren Juliette, Jaina, Alex, Alexis and Brooke, and great-great grandchild, Miles. Rod was born in Plant City, FL on 5/23/1930. He met the love of his life, Ann, in high school and they were married for 68 years. He was a gifted mechanical engineer and moved to Atlanta to start his career at Lockheed. The second half of his career was at Mead Packaging. He was very creative and held over 100 patents for his inventions. He loved airplanes and cars and designed and built his own sports car, Gold Nugget. Rod had a deep love of nature and animals and enjoyed seeing the birds, deer and other wildlife on the property of the family home. He passed on his love of nature to his family through their many hikes and travels, including a special love for Sanibel Island, FL. He was widely known for his kind and generous spirit and his constant willingness to use his many skills to help others, including long-time service with Habitat for Humanity. He and Ann were long-time members of Dunwoody Baptist Church. The family is thankful for their amazing and supportive community of friends. Donations in Rod's memory can be made to the Dunwoody Baptist Missions program (dbc.org).

