Calvert, Lois

CALVERT (SMITH), Lois Evelyn



Lois Evelyn Smith Calvert, beloved Stone Mountain resident, was born on July 27, 1932 in Lexington, Kentucky to James and Celesta (Florence) Smith. Lois went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2020 at Emory Hospice. She is survived by her husband, Tom, of 67 blissful years; her sister, Norma Walton; her children, Mark Calvert (wife Debbie) and Kris Dwyer (husband John); her four grandchildren, Marki (Michael), Abbi (Tim), Grace, and Jack; and two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Boone. Lois and Tom, high-school sweethearts, are Wildcat fans; Lois loved being a UK cheerleader. She graduated from UK with HomeEc and Education degrees. They married in 1953, lived in Lexington, KY and Winter Park, FL before settling in Stone Mountain in 1971. Lois was a miracle teacher for over 35 years, nudging students to thrive and comforting parents. She taught many subjects and grades; her passion was excellent study skills. She retired from Providence Christian, but continued tutoring, often refusing to charge. They were active members of First Alliance and Lilburn Alliance churches. Lois was a child of God, a good and faithful servant, and a fierce prayer warrior. Her talents included painting, entertaining, life-long learning, cooking, making friends, and nurturing others. Lois's loves included her family, swimming, hummingbirds, Christmas, and Jesus. Tom and Lois traveled the world (40+ countries), for pleasure and mission trips. Lois made friends and collected nativity sets wherever they traveled. Lois's joy was her family. She lavished time and attention on her children, grands, and great-grands. She made their favorite dishes, helped with homework, hosted cousin sleepovers, pitched in with carpools, indulged the grands with multiple pool and waterpark adventures, and always made time to just be with her family. Celebration of Life service will be at Lilburn Alliance Church in Tucker, Georgia, 11:00 a.m., December 19. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Lilburn Alliance Church.



