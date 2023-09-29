Obituaries

Callowy, Earl

File photo
File photo
Sept 29, 2023

CALLOWAY, Pastor Earl

Age 74, of Douglasville, GA, passed September 25, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 11 AM, St. Stephen Miss. Bpt. Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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