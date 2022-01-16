CALLOWAY, Sidney



S. Marcus Calloway passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021. A private family funeral and burial were held on Tuesday, January 4th, with a public celebration of life to follow in Atlanta– details forthcoming.



Marcus was born on August 11th, 1949 at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. He grew up the oldest of three in a loving, close-knit family. At a young age, his parents instilled in him a strong work ethic, joining the family farming and fertilizer business soon after walking. Marcus attended Autauga County high school where he excelled at football, wrestling, as well as academics. His excellence at the game of football led to a full-ride scholarship at Troy State University, where he was a part of the 1968 National Championship winning team. After college, Marcus made his way to Atlanta, where he began running land titles at Fulton Title and Abstract Co. for Marguerite Bridges and the law firm of Troutman, Sanders, Lockerman and Ashmore. Marcus attended night law school at Woodrow Wilson College of Law and passed the bar in 1976.



Once settled in Atlanta, Marcus searched for an outlet for his athletic prowess, and found it in rugby, playing for Old White and then the Atlanta Renegades. He developed a love for the game and the culture and did several European tours - an experience he treasured forever.



Following law school, Marcus began his illustrious legal career focusing on title law under the mentorship of several great attorneys: Cliff Adams, Trammell McIntyre, and Martin H. Rubin. He eventually struck out on his own, founding S. Marcus Calloway, P.C. in 1977, which two decades later transformed into the Calloway Title & Escrow we know today. Calloway Title quickly became and remains a top producing commercial title insurance agency in the Southeast. He has been recognized throughout his career for his contributions to the industry, including the 2013 George A. Pindar Award from the Real Property Law Section of the State Bar of Georgia for his contribution to and accomplishments in the field of real property law and was named Title Person of the Year by the Southeast Land Title Association in 2017. Countless attorneys credit Marcus' mentorship as an integral part of their development in the industry. Despite Calloway Title's rise to prominence, Marcus fostered a down-to-earth culture, defining success by intellect and a hard day's work.



All along, Marcus' love for rugby stuck with him, and in 2017 he decided Atlanta needed a world-class Rugby team. With RugbyATL, Marcus brought Major League Rugby to Georgia. Under Marcus' ownership, and despite Covid's beleaguering shutdowns, RugbyATL won the Eastern Conference Championship in 2021.



While Marcus' passion for the law and sports carried on throughout his entire life, his greatest love of all was his family. Marcus never missed an opportunity to let his wife and three daughters know how much he loved them and supported them unconditionally. He would tell them any chance he got, either in a quiet goodnight whisper or booming, crooning song, as he was apt to do at any family function.



Marcus was steadfast in his support of organizations that contributed to success in his life including the Prattville High School wrestling team and the Troy State University athletics department. He was a founding member of Angels on Earth, an organization that donates its proceeds to the Cancer Wellness Center at Piedmont Hospital Atlanta, and he often contributed to The Giving Kitchen, Men Stopping Violence, and the YMCA. He also supported the Captain Planet Foundation and the Chattahoochee Riverkeepers.



Marcus is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Clyde Calloway and Ila Faye Calloway, and his sister, Mary-Ann Posey (Rickie). He is survived by his wife, Clea Rachel Calloway, children Amanda Faye Calloway-Mercer (Kevin), Sidney Amelia Calloway-Roberts (Brett), Alyssa Ruth Calloway, brother, George Clifford Calloway (Diane) and his niece Capiz Calloway (Forrest Hasbrook). His generous heart extended beyond the family bounds to many others who call him mentor and friend. Marcus attributed his successes in life to living by his personal motto: Respect all. Fear none. Expect victory.



Please check the following website https://smarcuscallowaycelebration.com for up to date information on the upcoming Celebration of Life.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to:



Pathway 404 - Community outreach charity offshoot of RugbyATL



The V Foundation - Cancer research



Bethlehem Baptist Church, 2656 County Road 131, Marbury, Alabama 36051



ATTN: Ara Horn, Church Treasurer, FOR: S. Marcus Calloway Donation

