CALLISON, Gladys R. "Polly"



Gladys "Polly" R. Callison, 92, a longtime resident of Dunwoody, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday the seventh of April, 2021. Polly was born September 4, 1928 in Chattsworth, GA. She was the wife of the late James W. Callison, a retired Senior Vice President and General Council of Delta Airlines. Polly and Jim were married for 56 years, were devout catholics, and were tireless supporters of many charities, schools, and foundations. They had a great love of travel and visited countries all over the world. Polly's greatest passion was her family. She became the beloved matriarch of her extended family as her five brothers and sisters passed on before her. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Callison Falconer (Bill), Maria J. Callison; son, Christopher J. Callison (Milla); grandchildren Elizabeth, Wiley (Allison), Kelsey and J.D. Falconer, Richard Cannon (Will), Michael Wolters, Vincent and Liam Callison, and many devoted nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at All Saints Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Joseph's Mercy Care foundation, 5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Suite 650, Sandy Springs, GA 30342



