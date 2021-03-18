Callins, Willis

CALLINS, Dr., Willis Paul



Dr. Willis Paul Callins peacefully passed away at his home in Stone Mountain, Georgia on Monday, March 8, 2021 at the age of 75, after an extended battle with cancer. He was born May 20, 1945 to Aldrich and Odell Callins in Birmingham, Alabama.



He was educated in Birmingham Public Schools system. He attended Council Elementary School and Western Olin High School. He left the 11th grade to attend Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. At Morehouse, he majored in Chemistry, and at the end of his first year, he received a Merrill Scholarship to study in France for a year. He returned to Morehouse and graduated in 1967 with a Bachelor Degree in Chemistry. From there he attended the University of California (Berkley), where he received a Master's Degree in Chemistry and received a Medical degree from the University of California (San Francisco). He did a residency in surgery at the University of Southern California Medical Center at Kaiser Permanente, Sunset Medical Center in Los Angeles. He did his residency in Otolaryngology at Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois. His certification and licensure to practice included the states of California, Alabama, Georgia and Illinois, covering a time span from 1973-2021. His last employment was with the United States Federal Government.



Dr. Callins was an avid sailor. He enjoyed taking family and friends sailing on his boat, as well as participating in excursions, caravans and other sailing activities. His love for sailing and helping others led him to establish The Harbor Foundation, which provides science and ecology grants for local high schools. He was an excellent artist and enjoyed painting and participating in art projects, seminars, classes and contests. He was a musician and a world traveler as well.



Dr. Callins married Madeline McKenzie in August, 1977. To that union was born one child, son Paul Harold Callins. He is survived by son Paul (Amanda), three precious grandchildren (Caleb, Ivan and Aurielle), Grayson, GA: Two brothers, Aldrich (Lillian), Birmingham, AL, Joshua Callins, Jemison, AL: three sisters, Gemima "Gigi" (Graham) Wiggins, Roswell, GA, Liliah Callins Tate, Philadelphia, PA., and Miriam Callins, Birmingham, AL. and a host of devoted, loving nieces and nephews. His parents predeceased him, as well as three brothers; Dr. Joel Franklin Callins, Jothan McKinley Callins and Dr. Rhueben Ezra Callins. He is also survived by Madeline (Burt) Morrow, Snellville, GA; Dr. Benjamin (Mae) Watson, Chicago, IL, and Dr. Hampton (Linda) Gaskins; Upland, CA.



Kind, loving, thanks to Dr. Meenal Lothe who took him under her wings of care in his last days, Marian Smith (Juliette) caretaker for all of her excellent care, skills and kindness, Jean Callins for the love and care shown in transporting him when needed, meals and frequent check-ins, and the staff from Bridgeway Hospice. Thanks to all others who had any part in caring or helping in any way.



Visitation Services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA, (404) 241-5656.



There will be a zoom service, Saturday, March 20th at 1 PM. If you would like to attend, please notify us by sending an email to Willispcallins45@gmail.com



Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-South Dekalb Chapel 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA (404) 241-5656.

