CALLEN, Lacy L.



Lacy L. Callen, age 45, of Atlanta, on Apr. 29, 2023, with loving family by her side. Born Sept. 26, 1977, to Earl and Michelle (Eckenrod) Callen, of Tarentum. A '95 graduate of Highlands High School. She was the Member Relations Manager at Georgia's Own Credit Union the past eight years. Enjoyed cooking, baking, was an avid reader, loved animals and had a zest for life second to none.



Survived by spouse, Mary Beth "MB" Lambert; parents, Earl and Michelle (Eckenrod) Callen; and fur babies Finley, Marley and Tobey.



Preceded in death by her sister, Christine K. Callen on November 10, 2020.



Friends received Tuesday, 6-8 PM, in the Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Hpme, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Twp. Services Wednesday, 10 AM, Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. Burial will be private. Please leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com

