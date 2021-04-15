Callaway, Nancy

CALLAWAY (HODGES), Nancy Wetherbee



Nancy Wetherbee Hodges Callaway, age 93, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, April 13.



Nancy, born in Albany, Georgia, was the daughter of Marjorie and Kenneth B. Hodges. She graduated from Madeira School in McLean, Virginia and the University of Georgia, where she helped establish the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority Chapter.



She and her husband Cason fell in love in New York City while Nancy was attending the Cordon Bleu Cooking School. Their marriage flourished 61 years until Cason's death in 2011. Nancy devoted her life to her husband, her 4 children, her garden and her community. She made the world and other lives richer and more beautiful by her efforts and presence. In between she may have taken a few dollars from her beloved Bridge group of 71 years: Janice Biggers, Ann Key and String Passailaigue.



Nancy loved her "Church in the Wildwood"- St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Hamilton, which she and Cason helped establish. She leaves behind three children: Phebe Robertson (Geoff), Kenneth Callaway (Sherri), Florence Holmes (Tom), daughter-in-law Elizabeth Callaway, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, countless friends including Carrie Lucas, Mary Ann Walker and Tracy Hulsey. All of these and more found a residence in her heart. She loved us all beyond measure. A light has gone out of this world but we are comforted by the knowledge that the Lord has her safe and at peace within his kingdom.



Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Cason J Callaway Jr., her son, Cason J Callaway III, her brother Kenneth B. Hodges Jr., her sister Phebe Mills, and her grandsons Travis Smith and Kent Callaway.



Following a graveside service for family, a celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Blue Springs, 3505 Ga. Hwy 116 at 5 PM Friday, April 16.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Hamilton, Georgia.

