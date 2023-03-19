X

Callaway, Mayson

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CALLAWAY, Jr., Mayson

Mayson Callaway Jr., passed away March 9, 2023. He was 88 and a lifelong resident of Atlanta. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Cathy; his children, Gus (Lisa) and Lou (Bill Cutts); his grandchildren, Mayson IV (Erin), Chrissy, Libby, Sully, Katie and Coco Cutts; his great-granddaughter, Daisy Ruth. He was predeceased by his son, Gene.

Mayson attended The Marist School and Camden Military Academy. He graduated with a Bachelors degree from the Citadel. He joined the U.S. Army with the intention of being a career army officer. He was a medic and paratrooper in the 101st Airborne. He left the Army to work with his father and became a partner in Ewing Brothers and later founded Southeastern Findings and Namano Inc.

Mayson was a member and former president of the SJTA and founding member and former president of the 24 kt Club SE. He was a pilot and even survived a "controlled landing" in the Everglades. He was also a Board Member Emeritus of the Camden Military Academy's Board of Directors.

Mayson will be interred at Westview Cemetery after a private family ceremony and there will be a Celebration of Life reception at Holbrook, 1882 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033, on April 8, 2023, from 4-7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please honor his memory by supporting Camden Military Academy https://camdenmilitary.com/alumni/annual_fund/, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate, or donate to your favorite charity.




