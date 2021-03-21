CALLAWAY (THOMAS), Martha



Martha Thomas Callaway, 78, beloved sister, aunt, and caring friend, departed this life on March 14, 2021. Raised in Atlanta, she was born on August 21,1942, to Edward G. And Dorothy R. Thomas. A follower of Jesus Christ, for many years Martha was a member of North Avenue Presbyterian Church and recently of ChristChurch Presbyterian Church in Atlanta.



Martha was a graduate of North Fulton High School where her lifelong love of singing began when she joined the NF Special Choir led by Robert Lawrence. She attended Converse College and UNC Chapel Hill where she received a degree in English before completing a Masters of Arts in Teaching at Duke University. Most of her working life, however, was in administrative positions which drew on her natural detail and organizational skills. One of Martha's favorite posts was held with the Georgia State Chamber of Commerce where she enjoyed much interaction with the public.



After living in Nashville, TN, and Corpus Christi,TX, with her former husband Roy Callaway, Martha returned to Atlanta in 2011 where she continued to enjoy the things she prized most - people and music. She loved spending time with family and friends and participated in choral groups as she had throughout her life.



Martha was predeceased by her parents. Her survivors include her sister Jean (Mike) of Atlanta, her brother Wayne (Suzanne) of Signal Mountain, TN, and 7 nieces and nephews and their children.



A family graveside service is planned at Arlington Cemetery in Atlanta. Memorial contributions can be made to ChristChurch Presbyterian Church, 1740 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.

