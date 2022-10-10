CALLAHAN, Peter Joseph "Pete"



Mr. Peter Joseph Callahan, age 81, of Roswell, GA passed away on October 4, 2022. Pete was born on October 9, 1940 in Chicago, IL to the late John and Helen Callahan.



Pete served honorably in the United States Army. He was also a successful business owner. Pete enjoyed playing golf and tennis. He spent many years volunteering with Children's Restoration Network and Special Pops Tennis. Pete was a father, a brother, an uncle, and a lifelong teller of the worst dad jokes, which he took great delight in telling his children, nephews, nieces and grandchildren.



Left to cherish his memory are his fiancé, Mary Crawford; son, Peter; daughter, Sharon; grandchildren, Kathleen, Claire, Mary, Zackary, and Michael; son-in-law, Patrick; brother, Jick; family friends, Randy, Lelis, and Deborah; and many loving nephews and nieces. Pete was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda; and sister, Sydney.



A visitation for Pete will be held Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. A Funeral Mass will occur Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 11045 Parsons Rd., Duluth, GA 30097.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Pete to one of the following charities: Special POPS Tennis, https://www.specialpopstennis.org/ or the Children's Restoration Network, https://www.childrn.org



