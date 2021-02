CALLAHAN, Melvin Douglas



Mr. Melvin Douglas Callahan departed this life on February 2, 2021. He was born on July 1, 1952 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the fourth of five children born to the late Henry Ford Callahan, Sr. and Juanita Callahan. Condolences may be sent to his sister, Ethel Craig, 4818 Longview Run, Decatur, Georgia 30035. ethelpcraig@gmail.com