CALLAHAN, Kathy Ann



Kathy Ann Callahan (Pangburn) was born on May 12, 1955 to the late William and Agnes Pangburn in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Her family moved to Dunwoody, Georgia in 1967 and she graduated from Peachtree High School. She attended The University of Georgia where she graduated cum laude from the College of Education. She then embarked on a 30-year career in special education in the Dekalb County School System. Her first assignment was in the classroom at Southwest Dekalb High School and then transitioned to the Lead Teacher for Special Education at Peachtree Middle School where she retired in 2008.



She met her husband of 43 years, Bob, while they were both still in high school. They were married in 1978. She is survived by her two daughters Ann Callahan and Carolan Mahan and her husband Ken as well as her three grandsons William, Robert and Daniel. She is also survived by her sister Judy Whitesell and her brothers Patrick and Michael Pangburn.



She traveled extensively with her husband and family on 25 cruises, which included European, Mediterranean and Baltic destinations. Kathy also enjoyed her time spent in the North Georgia Mountains specifically at Lake Seed and more recently at Lake Burton.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Rd., Alpharetta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Mary Byrne Callahan Scholarship Fund at St. Pius X Catholic High School Atlanta, Georgia.



