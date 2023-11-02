Callahan, Harold

📷CALLAHAN, Reverend Harold Leon Reverend Harold Leon Callahan of Palmetto, GA, passed away on October 29, 2023, at the age of 91. Hal, as he was known to his close friends, was born September 7, 1932, at West Point Military Academy, NY. His life was full of adventure growing up as a military kid. He settled in Red Oak, GA, and was a graduate of Campbell of Fairburn, GA. Hal served in the US Army during the Korean War era. Upon discharge from Active Duty, he spent many years in the Army National Guard. He submitted to the call of the pastorate in 1981 and served as Pastor of New Hope Baptist/North Coweta Baptist Church. Upon his retirement, he continued at North Coweta Baptist as Pastor Emeritus until the congregation closed in 2011. He was a member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Tyrone, GA, until his passing. Hal was the son of Sylvester and Ruth Callahan (both deceased). He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Guynell Brewer Callahan; sons and daughters, Harriet and Curt Garnto, David and Teresa Callahan, Tim and Doreen Callahan, Pam and Bradford Danbury (Bradford deceased) and Joy Callahan. He is also survived by his sisters, Myrtle Balfe, Shirley Langley, and Brenda Spinks. He has 12 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. The youngest great-greatgrandson, Taylor James Odom was born the day Hal died. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be observed on Friday, November 3, 2023, with a visitation hour at 11:00 AM, and the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home, Peachtree City, GA 30269. The Reverend Phil Johnson, Pastor, Sandy Creek Baptist Church will officiate the service. Graveside Services with military honors will be at 2:00 PM, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Rd., College Park, GA 30349. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carmichaelhemperleypeachtree.com for the Callahan family.

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