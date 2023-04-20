Callaham, James

CALLAHAM, Jr., James F. "Jim"



James F. Callaham Jr., Atlanta businessman, loving husband, and father, died April 18, 2023. He was 91 years old. Mr. Callaham was born in Jacksonville, Alabama to James F. Callaham Sr., and Jessie Treadaway Callaham. He grew up living all over the southeast, attending schools in Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, and South Carolina, prior to finishing high school in Atlanta. He attended old Atlanta Boys High School and earned an Eagle Scout Badge in Atlanta. He graduated from Murphy High School. He completed an Electrical Engineering Degree from Clemson in 1953.



After serving in the US Army Signal Corps as a Communications Officer in Germany at the end of the Korean Conflict, he was employed in The Engineering Department of Georgia Power Company in 1955. He also earned a Law Degree from Emory University in 1962. He spent his entire professional career with Georgia Power Company - ultimately retiring as Corporate Marketing Manager in 1989. He also served on several special project assignments for the Southern Company.



After retirement, he did part-time consulting work in energy management, time utilization, and minor legal matters for selected clients. He was known for his community service, living up to the Georgia Power Company Motto "A Citizen Wherever We Serve", holding Leadership positions in numerous civic and professional organizations. He was a member of Georgia Society of Professional Engineers, The State Bar of Georgia, and a Charter Member of the Rotary Club of Vinings Cumberland. He served as President of the Atlanta Clemson Club, President of the Georgia Engineering Society, and President of the Rotary Club of West End. He was a long-time active member of Haygood Memorial United Methodist Church.



Mr. Callaham was predeceased by his parents and son, Brian Downs Callaham. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Eleanor Downs (Bootsie) Callaham; his daughter, Jennifer Callaham Ellis; his son, Kenneth Franklin Callaham, and his wife, Cindy Arend Callaham; his sister, Marion Callaham Sharp; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be held at Haygood Methodist Church on Friday, April 21, 2023, with a viewing and visitation from 10-11 AM, and funeral service at 11:00 AM. The service will be officiated by Senior Pastor, Will Zant and Director of Pastoral Care and Outreach, Wally Rice. Interment at Westview Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haygood UMC Building Fund or Altar Fund, 1015 East Rock Springs Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30306.



