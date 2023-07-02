Calhoun, Maude

CALHOUN, Maude

Maude Lawson Calhoun, of Atlanta, was a small but mighty lady with a delightful presence. No one could light up a room quite like Maude. She was known for her cheerful disposition and joyful personality. She always encouraged people to look at the bright side of things. Maude had the unique knack of making all those around her feel welcome, important, and special. She had a big smile and caring nature. Most all that knew Maude would comment on her sense of humor and her ability to carry on a lively conversation. She was a treasured soul that demonstrated living life with purpose and intention. Her love was strong and steadfast. You could feel it by the little things she'd say and do. Her family and friends were her heart. Just shy of her 91st birthday, Maude's ray of sunshine left this world and heaven became a much brighter place.

Maude's Celebration of Life and Brunch will be held on July 8, 2023 at the Dunwoody Nature Center in Dunwoody, Georgia.




