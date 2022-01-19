Calhoun, Harold

CALHOUN, Jr., Harold



Harold William Charles Calhoun Jr (Cal) was born on January 14, 1946 in Norfolk, Virginia. Moved to Florida where he was a longtime resident of Cocoa Beach. His father was a commanding officer at Patrick Air Force Base and previously was a "Fighting Plot" in the War. He graduated from Auburn University with a major in Economics. Completed his ROTC service in 1967. His previous careers included employment in Brevard County Aerospace industry and local hospital financial management. He later accepted a position in Atlanta in 1985 where he served as Vice President of the Georgia Hospital Association serving the communities for over 25+ years with honor and dignity before retiring in 2010. He was married in 2009 to Grace Racine from Atlanta and later moved back to Brevard in 2017. Cal, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the age of 75 years. He was well loved by his wife, brother and sisters, extended family, friends and the people whose lives he touched. He will forever be remembered for his positive attitude, quick wit and humor, and his ability to "tear up a dance floor". He will be joined by his Mother and Father in heaven and may they rejoin their lives together forever after.

