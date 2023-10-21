CALHOUN, Denny Jackson



October 4, 1964 - October 7, 2023



Once featured as a smiling preschooler in a United Way campaign, Denny Calhoun always connected easily with people. He was known for his hearty greetings, offering an outstretched hand and an enthusiastic "Hey man, what's your name?" to everyone he encountered.



Denny Jackson Calhoun passed away on October 7, 2023 at Landmark Hospital in Athens.



He is survived by his sisters, Nancy (Omer) Renner of Morristown, Tennessee, and Betsy (Michael Corzine) Calhoun of Tallahassee, Florida; his brother, William (Paula) Calhoun Jr. of Dacula; as well as his niece, Amy (Ben) Austin; nephews, Ben (Connie) Renner, Andrew Corzine, Tripp (Mandy) Calhoun and Cason (Tessa) Calhoun; and great-nephews, Caleb Renner and Charlie Austin.



Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Nell Hall Calhoun and William W. Calhoun Sr., who gave their time and support to organizations and programs serving people with Down Syndrome and other developmental disabilities. Nell founded Noah's Ark, a Sunday School class for people with special needs at Roswell First United Methodist Church. Denny loved his class and his church family.



He was born in Savannah on October 4, 1964. As a young person, Denny looked forward to competing annually in local Special Olympics events. His family treasures the memory of a swimming competition where Denny was in the lead and assured of the win but turned back instead to encourage a fellow swimmer behind him. Denny graduated from Roswell High School in 1985 and enjoyed being part of residential and occupational programs for people with disabilities. For the past several years, Denny was a resident of Annandale Village in Suwanee, where he had many friends.



Interment will take place on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Hillcrest Cemetery in Sylvester. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 23, 2023, 11:00 AM at Roswell United Methodist Church with Dr. Tom Davis and the Rev. Tommy Mason officiating. A gathering for family and friends will take place at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, anyone so desiring may make memorial gifts to Roswell United Methodist Church Music Ministry (www.rumc.com) or Annandale Village (www.annandale.org). SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society is in charge of arrangements.





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