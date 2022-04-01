ajc logo
Calhoun, Charles

Johnny B. "Skiter" Stanley, Sr., age 73 of Rex, GA, entered into rest on March 30, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held in our Hattie G. Watkins Memorial Chapel, 163 North Ave. Jonesboro, GA 30236 on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM, Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, 678-479-0806.

