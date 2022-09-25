CALDWELL, Joan Marie "Jodie"



Joan Marie "Jodie" Caldwell, beloved mother and grandmother passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the age of 91.



Jodie was born July 8, 1931, in Springfield, Massachusetts to William and Theresa Kennedy. She earned her bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst in 1952, which was unusual for women of that era. While at UMass, she went on a blind date with fellow student Cuyler Caldwell. The two married on December 22, 1954 and were married 62 years. In their early years, while Cuyler served in the Army in Germany, Jodie worked various jobs, including as a telephone operator for AT&T.



In the late 1950s, they relocated to Dallas, Texas where they raised two sons, Kyle and Bryan.



Jodie was the organizer of the family, good with lists and numbers, so when Cuyler started a small business, Jodie handled the books. They loved to entertain and were known for hosting an annual Labor Day party on Pinewood Drive in Dallas that was the stuff of legend.



In 1980, the family moved to the Atlanta area where Jodie resided until her death.



Jodie loved traveling with Cuyler and the family, visiting countries across the world including Peru, Australia, Japan, Morocco, and Austria. She was an avid reader who especially enjoyed mysteries and historical fiction.



Jodie was preceded in death by her husband, Cuyler; her brother, William "Bill" Kennedy, Jr.; and her sister, Claire Reidy. She is survived by her children, Kyle (Katherine) Caldwell of Atlanta and Bryan (Karen) of Peachtree City; and her six grandchildren: Samuel Ethan, Madelyn Elisabeth, Kacy Marie, Kali Rose, Kyler William, and Jessica Frances.



The family will hold a private memorial in Padre Island, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at https://act.alz.org

