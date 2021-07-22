Caldwell, James

CALDWELL, Jr., James Allen "Jimmy"



James Allen Caldwell Jr., 89 passed away Saturday, July 17. "Jimmy" was born in Atlanta at St. Josephs on February 2, 1932, and grew up in Columbus, Georgia. He Graduated from Georgia Tech where he was a Phi Delta Theta. He became an Air Force Pilot after college and Married Carol Caldwell. They were married for 63 years. He worked for Life Underwriters, EF Hutton, Caldwell and Copeland and Caldwell and Caldwell with his son. He is survived by his wife Carol Caldwell, his children Lisa Henley and Jim Caldwell, his grandchildren Dr. Carrie Jurney, James Henley, Jimmy Caldwell, Christie Caldwell, Allen Caldwell, Kelly Caldwell and his great-grandchild Reyna Jane Pate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in his name to Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.



Services will be at 1:30 PM on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Northwest Presbyterian Church.

